Invesco Ltd. Has $897.56 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $897,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.