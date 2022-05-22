Invesco Ltd. Purchases 189,413 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,058,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,344,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,038 shares of company stock worth $7,373,493. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.88 and its 200-day moving average is $355.57. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.