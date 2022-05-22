Invesco Ltd. Sells 319,776 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,691,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 319,776 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of CVS Health worth $1,825,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,053. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

