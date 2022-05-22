Invesco Ltd. Sells 44,297 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Broadcom worth $1,504,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $543.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $449.34 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $592.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

