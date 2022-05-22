Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 4,581,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 47.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 705.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 118,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 104,095 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

