InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

