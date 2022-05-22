IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP opened at $2.34 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRCP. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 273,807 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 272,707 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

