iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Boosted by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 3.72% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $596,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,452.7% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 9,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 393,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 69,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,780,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,870,617. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

