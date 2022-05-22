iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,731,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,398. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

