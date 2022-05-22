iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after buying an additional 2,734,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after purchasing an additional 853,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,371,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,644,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG opened at $26.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.