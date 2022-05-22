iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,144 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after purchasing an additional 853,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,534. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.