iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $99.16. 386,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.60. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.59 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

