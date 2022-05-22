IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $23.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $176,847.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 118,678 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 175.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 532,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 339,172 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,868,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,891,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after buying an additional 130,858 shares during the period.

ISEE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 1,906,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

