James Christopher Hunt Acquires 5,000 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) Director James Christopher Hunt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $12,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, James Christopher Hunt bought 5,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00.

LFT stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $131.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.18. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

