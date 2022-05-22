James W. Bracke Acquires 2,000 Shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) Director James W. Bracke acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 9.61. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 9.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at $145,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

