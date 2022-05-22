Jason W. Reese Acquires 5,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

