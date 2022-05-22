Jason W. Reese Acquires 5,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
