JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 255

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
JDSPY opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.79.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (Get Rating)
