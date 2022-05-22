JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 255

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

