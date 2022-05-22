Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 125 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

VOD opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of £34.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.20. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.