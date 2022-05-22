Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 135.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

