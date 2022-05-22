JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of FROG opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,074 shares of company stock worth $1,810,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

