JMP Securities Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $20.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.16. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 327,396 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

