Jonathan D. Lee Sells 230 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $18,685.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,825.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE TNET opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
