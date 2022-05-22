Jonathan D. Lee Sells 230 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $18,685.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,825.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TNET opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in TriNet Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 97,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

