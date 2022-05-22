JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,148 ($26.48).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,790.50 ($22.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,888 ($23.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,662.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,648.92. The stock has a market cap of £17.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 21.27 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

