K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires 243,306 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 303.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.09% of BGC Partners worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,086,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.67. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.