K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $2.18 Million in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of TriState Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the third quarter worth $356,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,871,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

