K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $4.06 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,573,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $1,475,000.

NASDAQ:CFFSU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

