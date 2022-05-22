K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $9.93 Million in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,000. Sagaliam Acquisition makes up 0.7% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAGAU. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Get Sagaliam Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGAU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.