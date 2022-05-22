K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000.

Get Mana Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAQU opened at $10.27 on Friday. Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.