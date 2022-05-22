K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRUGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $5,550,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $4,235,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

GDNRU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

About Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions (Get Rating)

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

