K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 39,524 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,524 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 393.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector.

