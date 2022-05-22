K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $2.59 Million Position in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 249,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXCOU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FXCOU opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

