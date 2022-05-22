K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Increased to C$12.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

KNTNF stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

