Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.82. 2,125,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,856. The stock has a market cap of $462.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

