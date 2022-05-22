Kattana (KTN) Market Capitalization Hits $2.43 Million

Kattana (KTN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Kattana has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $46,176.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.66 or 0.21537725 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00487908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

