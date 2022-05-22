Kava Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Kava has a total market cap of $531.41 million and $60.52 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00009076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00104315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00303954 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 195,734,653 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

