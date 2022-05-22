KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of KB opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,719,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,506,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

