KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

KBR traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,165. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.