Kck Ltd. Invests $362,000 in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Kck Ltd. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 646,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Aileron Therapeutics makes up about 0.3% of Kck Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kck Ltd. owned 0.71% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.50.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Aileron Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.