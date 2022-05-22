Kebab Token (KEBAB) Tops One Day Volume of $41.00

Kebab Token (KEBAB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Kebab Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Kebab Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kebab Token has a total market cap of $21,594.68 and approximately $41.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.04 or 0.10324177 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 466.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00490432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Kebab Token Coin Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kebab Token directly using U.S. dollars.

