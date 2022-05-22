Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,251,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $178,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 45.78%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

