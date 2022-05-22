Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

KMI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,046,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,991,228. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

