KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,515 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $783,509,000.

KKR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 3,579,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,530. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

