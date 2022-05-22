Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $86.44 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.13 or 0.09991657 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 463.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00493079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008631 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,840,185,178 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.