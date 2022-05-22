Konomi Network (KONO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $454,238.00

Konomi Network (KONO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $454,238.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

