Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kopin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

KOPN stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Kopin has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Kopin by 9,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kopin by 1,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 904,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 832,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kopin by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after buying an additional 821,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kopin by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,216,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 434,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

