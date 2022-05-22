KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,843 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $149,620,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after acquiring an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,048. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.