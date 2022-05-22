KRS Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Roblox by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,991,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,337,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,930 shares of company stock valued at $527,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

