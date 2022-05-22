KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $401,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.95.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

