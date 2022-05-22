KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,403 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,072,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 3,432,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,991. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

