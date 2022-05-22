KRS Capital Management LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after buying an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,379,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,599,040. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $272.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.